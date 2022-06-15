Hyderabad Metro Rail unveils ‘Metro Bazar’ at Ameerpet station

Hyderabad: ‘Metro Bazar’ a passenger-engagement initiative, was launched by the L&T Metro Rail on Wednesday. The 15-day-long bazar has been orgainsed in a flea market format on the concourse level of the Ameerpet station.

Starting from 15 June 2022, the market will be open to the public for 15 days till the 30 June. The first edition of Metro Bazar is being organised in partnership with Women Envision Council for Entrepreneurship (WomENvision), a Section-8 company, working towards empowering women entrepreneurs.

Sixteen exhibitors from WomENvision will be showcasing their products. Passengers can explore fourteen kiosks of products ranging from apparel and artworks to beauty and herbal products among many others.

Available from 11 am till 9 pm, Metro Bazar will also offer a host of food items and beverages to relish. After Ameerpet, Metro Bazar will be organised at other metro stations for 15 days duration each.

The Metro Bazar was launched by Swati Lakra, Addl. DGP, Women Safety Wing, said, “It is heartening to note that Hyderabad Metro Rail is promoting gender parity and women empowerment in such a big way. Metro Bazar is indeed one good example of HMR’s focus on women entrepreneurship.”

Praveena Thota Naidu, founder and director of WomENvision, said, “We are thankful to HMRL and L&TMRHL for this opportunity with the first edition of Metro Bazar and for patronizing the unsung women entrepreneurs of WomENvision who aspire to make it big with their vision and passion.”

MD & CEO of L&TMRHL, KVB Reddy, said, “We are happy to launch Metro Bazar, which is in line with our consistent effort to elevate the passenger experience. We are glad that WomENvision is partnering with us for the first edition of Metro Bazar, which will help in empowering women to be financially independent.”