Hyderabad Metro services disrupted for 8 mins due to technical snag

Hyderabad: Metro services on the busy Miyapur-LB Nagar stretch of the red line of Hyderabad Metro were briefly disrupted on Tuesday, September 23, due to a technical snag.

A train was stalled at the Bharat Nagar Metro station for a period of eight minutes, causing inconvenience and delays for regular commuters.

“The metro trains were stalled for around eight minutes due to a technical snag related to maintenance. Services were restored soon, all services across all the lines are operational,” said Head of Corporate Communication, L&T Metro Rail, Narendranath, speaking to Siasat.com.

Earlier on May 1, 2025, a similar technical glitch caused trains to halt at the Bharat Nagar Station for 15-20 minutes, causing major disruption on the red line.