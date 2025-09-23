Hyderabad Metro services disrupted for 8 mins due to technical snag

Earlier on May 1, 2025, a similar technical glitch caused trains to halt at the Bharat Nagar Station for 15-20 minutes, causing major disruption on the red line.

Published: 23rd September 2025 4:19 pm IST
Hyderabad Metro Train

Hyderabad: Metro services on the busy Miyapur-LB Nagar stretch of the red line of Hyderabad Metro were briefly disrupted on Tuesday, September 23, due to a technical snag.

A train was stalled at the Bharat Nagar Metro station for a period of eight minutes, causing inconvenience and delays for regular commuters.

“The metro trains were stalled for around eight minutes due to a technical snag related to maintenance. Services were restored soon, all services across all the lines are operational,” said Head of Corporate Communication, L&T Metro Rail, Narendranath, speaking to Siasat.com.

