Hyderabad metro wins three national awards in a month

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) has won three national awards in September, strengthening its position as the country’s most successful metro rail project under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

At the ET Now Infra Focus Summit 2025, held on September 19 in New Delhi, L&TMRHL Managing Director and CEO KVB Reddy received the Editorial Choice Award – PPP Project of the Year. The award, presented by Col. Parikshit Mehra, Secretary to the Government of Telangana, recognised Hyderabad Metro as India’s leading PPP project and the world’s largest of its kind in the metro rail sector.

On September 18, L&TMRHL became the first metro rail operator in the country to win the CII 26th National Award for Excellence in Energy Management, highlighting its efforts in energy efficiency and sustainable practices.

The company also secured the Platinum Award at the 53rd CII National Kaizen Competition 2025 for its innovative “Ring Main Power Supply System with Intelligent GIS Panel Redistribution.”

“These awards are a proud moment for L&TMRHL and Hyderabad. They reaffirm our strength in the PPP model, our commitment to sustainability, and our focus on innovation,” said Reddy.

With these honours, Hyderabad Metro has further reinforced its standing as a leading player in India’s metro ecosystem, combining sustainability, financial prudence, and engineering innovation to serve millions of passengers, a company statement said.