Hyderabad metro stations to host 4-day music concerts

Hyderabad: In celebration of World Music Day 2024, the Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad, in collaboration with L&T Metro, will transform the city’s metro stations into lively concert venues with the event ‘Metro Medley’.

Running from June 19 to 22, ‘Metro Medley’ will captivate commuters with a variety of musical performances, turning their journeys into delightful experiences.

Artists will perform a wide range of musical styles

The event will be conducted in a busking format, where musicians sing or play instruments in public spaces.

Over 200 musicians, ranging from emerging talents to seasoned professionals, will be divided into 20 groups. These artists will perform a wide range of musical styles, including jazz, classical, and Bollywood hits.

Music concerts at seven metro stations in Hyderabad

From 5 pm to 7 pm, seven metro stations across the city—Ameerpet, Dilsukhnagar, Hitec City, Kukatpally, MGBS, Parade Ground, and Uppal—will come alive with music. This initiative aims to not only entertain commuters but also promote community engagement and support local musicians by providing them with a public platform.

The ‘Metro Medley’ promises to offer a unique and enriching experience for all, showcasing Hyderabad’s vibrant musical talent and fostering a sense of community through the universal language of music.