Hyderabad Metro train halted for 20 mins amid technical snag

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro train along the busy Miyapur-LB Nagar route experienced a disruption on Thursday, May 1, due to a technical glitch that brought services to a temporary halt.

According to reports, one of the trains was stalled at Bharat Nagar Metro station for over 20 minutes.

The incident led to inconvenience and delays for many commuters, particularly during peak travel hours. Several passengers were seen waiting inside the train, while others gathered on the platform, unsure of the cause or expected resolution time.

However, Hyderabad Metro officials later restored operations, though a formal statement regarding the glitch is awaited.

Hyderabad metro rail records loss of Rs 625 crore

Earlier, the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMRL) announced it incurred losses worth Rs 625 crore in the financial year 2024-25.

According to local reports, in the first quarter of 2025, the HMRL suffered a loss of Rs 5.55 crore. Since the inception of the Hyderabad Metro in 2017, the HMRL has lost a total of Rs 6598.21 crore.

The service has received a positive response since its inception. However, there was a dip in the number of passengers since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic during 2020-2021.

At the same time, the HMRL had to repay loans taken for various projects, and it took two years for the passenger count to get back to normal. All this put together caused a loss of Rs 4828.55 crore. Monetisation of HMRL assets has helped decrease losses in the last two financial years.

The HMRL has also earned Rs 1400 crore through ticket sales and advertisement. However, the high interest rates have led to heavy losses for the HMRL.



