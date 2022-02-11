Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority razes 4 buildings

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Thursday demolished four illegally constructed buildings as part of the ongoing demolition drive.

Two structures, including a two-storied building on a land area of 800 square yards and a six-storied building on a 1,050 square yards plot in Bandlaguda Jagir Municipal Corporation were demolished by the authorities.

In the Ghatkesar Municipality, two two-storied buildings constructed in violation of construction norms were also razed to the ground. It is to be noted that on Januray 17, 2022 the HMDA along with District Task Forces and Urban Local Bodies under Commissioner & Director of Municipal Administration launched the demolition drive.

On January 26, special teams were constituted to conduct field visits and identify buildings which have violated construction norms. Out of 100 buildings identified, 77 have been demolished and 23 have been sealed by the authority.

The tally of illegal buildings razed so far as part of the demolition drive stands at 162.