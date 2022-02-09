Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority razes six buildings

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Tuesday demolished six illegally constructed buildings in Manikonda and a few other areas.

As part of the demolition drive against illegally constructed buildings, the HMDA razed two structures in Manikonda municipality, two in Dammaiguda Municipality and two in Nizampet Municipal Corporation. A press release from the HMDA said the ULB allowed for a construction of a two storied building. Violating the permission multi-storyed buildings were constructed.

The HMDA along with other local authorities, the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration, and District Task Forces has been demolishing illegally constructed buildings since January 17. Over 140 illegal buildings have been demolished so far as part of the drive.

On January 26, special teams were constituted to conduct field visits and identify buildings which have violated construction norms. Out of 100 buildings identified, 77 have been demolished and 23 have been sealed by the authority.