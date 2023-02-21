Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority to sell open plots – Registration begins

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is going to conduct an e-auction of 123 open plots located on the outskirts of the city. The auction will be conducted on March 2, 3, and 6.

The authority has set different upset prices based on the location. For the open plots at Bachupally, outskirts of Hyderabad, the price is Rs. 25000 per square yard whereas, for plots at Medipally, it is Rs. 32000 per square yard.

For plots at both Medipally and Bachupally, outskirts of Hyderabad, the auction will be conducted on March 2 & 3 and March 6 respectively. The EMD amount for plots at both places is Rs 1, 00, 000.

The sizes of the plots vary. At Bachupally, the size is 267-497 square yards whereas, at Medipally, the size is 300 sq. yards.

Location District Number of plots Plots size (in sq. yards) Last date for registration Pre-bid meeting Minimum upset price (Rs per sq. yards) EMD amount E-auction date Bachupally Medchal-Malkajgiri 73 267-497 Feb 28 Feb 17 25000 100000 March 2 and 3 Medipally Medchal-Malkajgiri 50 300 March 2 Feb 20 32000 100000 March 6 Manneguda Rangareddy 102 235-300 March 4 Feb 24 30000 100000 March 9 and 10 Munaganoor Rangareddy 133 157-453 March 9 Feb 28 20000 100000 March 13, 14 and 15 Kawadipally Rangareddy 91 182-418 March 14 March 4 10000 50000 March 16 and 17

TSIIC plots in neighbouring district of Hyderabad

Meanwhile, Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) plots located in Rangareddy, the neighbouring district of Hyderabad will be auctioned in March. A total of 326 plots will be out for e-auction. These plots are located in Manneguda, Munaganoor and Kawadipally.

The minimum upset price ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30, 000 and their auction will be conducted on March 9, 10, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17. The EMD amount for Manneguda and Munaganoor is Rs 1, 00, 000 whereas, for Kawadipally, it is Rs 50, 000.

Those who are interested in the e-auction of the plots located in the area that falls under the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority and TSIIC need to register online by paying a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 1180.

Registration for e-auction of plots

For the e-auction of plots in Medipally and Bachupally, outskirts of Hyderabad, registrations can be done on the HMDA website (click here). The registrations for the e-auction of plots located in the Rangareddy district can be done on the TSIIC website (click here).

All the plots are not only free from litigation but also have good road connectivity. Apart from this, infrastructural works related to internal roads and street lights will be completed in 18 months.

For site visits of HMDA plots, cellphone numbers 9441740306 or 7331149457 can be dialled. In case of queries, dial 7396345623 or 7601063358. In the case of TSIIC plots, cellphone numbers 8186870687 or 9177527213 or 9701452763 or 9441218461 or 9666665401 can be dialled.

Are flats in Hyderabad better option for homebuyers?

For those considering buying a home in Hyderabad, the decision between investing in a plot or an apartment can be quite challenging. While flats in Hyderabad have their own advantages, investing in a plot has several benefits worth considering.

One of the significant advantages of buying an open plot in and around Hyderabad is the assurance of a premium, independent lifestyle and complete ownership of the land. Unlike flats, plots offer the possibility of a private and more spacious living environment without sharing land space with others.

Moreover, owning a plot gives buyers the option to design and construct their dream home with personal preferences in mind, including a backyard and ample parking space. In addition, plots tend to appreciate more than flats, providing a bigger resale value in the long run.

Overall, while both options have their unique benefits, buying a plot in Hyderabad can be a sound investment choice for those seeking a more private, personalized, and appreciating asset.