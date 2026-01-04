Hyderabad might get early mangoes, but at a premium cost

Hyderabad: Mango enthusiasts can celebrate as the ‘King of Fruits’ might arrive in the city long before winter fully loosens its grip. But at a cost.

Benishan and Banganapalli were spotted in some market space, with only 10-80 quintals of mangoes being received at MJ Market, Banjara Hills, Gaddainaram, Mehdipatnam and Vijaynagar Colony areas. Thus, the price rises.

But that is not stopping mango lovers.

Peak mango season begins from March to June, and soon, huge mango-laden trucks from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat will flood the city’s markets.

Mango lovers can relish a wide variety ranging from Himayati, Pedda Rasalu, Chinna Rasalu, Daseri, Neelam, Mallika, and Totapari, among others.