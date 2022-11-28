Hyderabad: Minimum temperatures to drop below 15 degrees

Hyderabad: As winter sets in, parts of Telangana along with Hyderabad are likely to experience a drop in minimum temperature in the days to come.

The Telangana State Planning and Development Society (TSDPS) predicts that the temperature in Hyderabad may drop to 15 degrees Celcius. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the minimum temperature near forest areas could remain 2 to 4 degree Celsius.

The IMD has issued yellow and orange alerts in the northern and central parts of the state, for the net three days. Asifabad saw mercury dropping to 9.1 degrees Celsius. In the city, the lowest temperature was recorded in RC Puram at 13.8 degrees Celsius.