Hyderabad: Ministers KTR, Sabitha launch Narsingi interchange

Hyderabad: Telangana MA&UD minister KT Rama Rao and Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Saturday inaugurated the newly constructed Narsingi Interchange on the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The interchange was built at a cost of Rs 29.50 crore and is expected to improve connectivity, the government said.

“The construction of Narsingi Interchange (Entry and Exit Ramp of ORR) will make it easier for commuters from Narsingi, Manchirevula, Gandipet areas as well as Langar Houze and Shankar Palli areas to reach their destinations via ORR,” the MA&UD ministry said.

BRS MP Ranjith Reddy, MLA Prakash Goud, MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy and officials were also present at the event.