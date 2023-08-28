Hyderabad: Minor among 3 held for assault, posting its video

Published: 28th August 2023
Hyderabad: Mirchowk police on Monday, August 28, arrested two people, including a minor boy, for attacking and threatening a youngster over a petty issue and posting video of the assault on Instagram.

Shaik Mohammed Owais, 22, a resident of Alijah Kotla was going on an two-wheeler, when the minor boy and his friend Muzammil stopped him at a street corner and attacked him holding a dagger in his hand.

“The minor boy, Muzammil and another accused Syed Osman Ali, 18, are friends. Owaisi was allegedly spreading misinformation about Owais and his family. After coming to know about it, the trio stopped him. The accused attacked him and Osman Ali recorded it using a phone, and later uploaded it on Instagram,” said SHO Mirchowk Ananda Nadikuda said.

The video went viral on social media. Soon it attracted public attention and demands of stringent action against the accused.

The police have registered a case under sections 365, 323, 506 r/w 34 of IPC and section 25 (1)(B) of Arms Act against the accused.

