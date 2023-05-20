Hyderabad: Minor boy steals 10 bikes, apprehended by police

Hyderabad: The Bahadurpura police here cracked a case of bike theft and arrested a 14-year-old boy who stole 10 motorcycles from different parts of the Old City. His crimes came to light after he was found moving suspiciously by the cops during a vehicle check.

The Bahadurpura police began checking vehicles after they received a complaint from one Mohd. Jaweed, a 33 years old resident of Rajendernagar, of bike theft. The accused was found near the Tadbun X Road. During the check, he failed to produce the required documents for the vehicle.

After he was taken into custody, the 14-year-old confessed to the police about stealing other motorcycles as well. Most of the bikes were lifted from and around Unani Hospital, Charminar, and the Charminar bus stand. The minor was produced before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Hyderabad, to initiate the process of sending the boy to a Juvenile Home.

He has been booked under section 379 (theft) of the IPC. The case was detected by the crime team of Bahadurpura police station. The police recovered all the stolen bikes worth Rs 5 lakhs and seized them.