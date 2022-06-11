Hyderabad: Minor girl allegedly raped by friend in Meerpet

Hyderabad: A rape case was filed against a 19-year-old Intermediate student for sexually assualted his 15-year-old friend in Meerpet.

The accused had even blackmailed the victim by recording their private moment’s video on his phone. The accused was apprehended on Friday.

When the victim joined Government Junior College at Barkatpura, the accused approached and proposed love to her in December last year.

On Thursday night, a girl from the Rangareddy district filed a complaint with Kacheguda police, saying that a classmate had raped her. The matter was transferred from Kacheguda police to Meerpet police, who re-registered a complaint against the criminal. In December 2021, she made contact with him.

When she was alone in February, the accused came to her house under the guise of doing some work. Later, under the guise of marrying her, he sexually assaulted the victim while secretly filming the incident. The case has been booked against the accused under the POCSO Act.