Hyderabad: Minor girl bludgeoned to death by man she wanted to marry

Hyderabad: A minor girl was bludgeoned to death by a 30-year-old after she pressured him to marry her. The victim’s body was found in Katedan, Mailardevpally, late night of Thursday, March 28.

Upon finding the body, local residents alerted police. DCP Rajendra Nagar, Ch. Srinivas, said that she was allegedly in love with 30-year-old Moin Ahmed, an electrician.

“Moin is married and has two children. He resides in the locality same locality where the crime took place. As the girl was allegedly pressuring him to marry her, he hatched a plan to kill her,” said the officer.

He planned to take her to a secluded location where she was bludgeoned to death with a boulder. The officer added, “Ahmed has been taken into custody and the body has been sent to Osmania General Hospital for a postmortem.”

Police are verifying if the victim was sexually abused before being killed.