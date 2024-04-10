Hyderabad: Minor girl flees home after parents restricted phone usage

Hyderabad: A 13-year-old girl ran away from her house after her family restricted her from talking too much on phone. On Tuesday morning, April 9, as her brother and mother restricted her from talking too much on the phone, the minor girl left the house without telling anyone.

Upon noticing her absence, the family members searched the neighboring area and could not locate her.

Then they approached Kachiguda police station and registered a missing complaint. Police swung into action and traced the girl based on the location of her phone. She was handed over to her family.