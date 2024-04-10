Hyderabad: Minor girl flees home after parents restricted phone usage

Upon noticing her absence, the family members searched the neighboring area and could not locate her

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th April 2024 10:02 pm IST
Maha boy, addicted to mobile chat app, leaves home; found in Goa days later

Hyderabad: A 13-year-old girl ran away from her house after her family restricted her from talking too much on phone. On Tuesday morning, April 9, as her brother and mother restricted her from talking too much on the phone, the minor girl left the house without telling anyone. 

Upon noticing her absence, the family members searched the neighboring area and could not locate her.

Then they approached Kachiguda police station and registered a missing complaint. Police swung into action and traced the girl based on the location of her phone. She was handed over to her family.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th April 2024 10:02 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button