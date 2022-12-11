Hyderabad: Mir Alam mandi to get makeover worth Rs 16.14 cr

Telangana special chief secretary for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) on Sunday announced on Twitter that the construction on the Nizam Era market will begin in January 2023.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 11th December 2022 4:49 pm IST

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Sunday announced that it will undertake the project to renovate the ancient Mir Alam mandi market in Hyderabad’s Old City at a projected cost of Rs. 16.14 crore.

State special chief secretary for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) on Sunday announced on Twitter that the construction on the Nizam Era market will begin in January 2023.

“#MirAlamMandi, the oldest market is all set to get the makeover at Rs. 16.14crs, the Nizam era market will be rebuilt and restored to its original grandeur; adding underground drain, paving, and LED lighting. Tenders with COT & works likely to commence in Jan 2023,” he tweeted.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Murgi chowk to be redeveloped at cost of Rs 36 crores

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button