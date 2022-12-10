Hyderabad: Murgi chowk to be redeveloped at cost of Rs 36 crores

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 10th December 2022 5:50 pm IST

Hyderabad: The historical Murgi Chowk, also known as Mahbub Chowk Market, is getting a fresh lease on life, with the Telangana government intending to finish its renovation works in 18 months.

The market is now structurally deficient, and renovation will be carried out with an anticipated expenditure of Rs 36 crore by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority.

The exercise’s goal will be to maintain its original aesthetic.

Taking to Twitter, Municipal Administration & Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar made the announcement about the reconstruction of Murgi Chowk and tweeted, “Mahbub Chowk Market (aka #MurghiChowk) is completely dilapidated & on the verge of collapse @GHMCOnline & #QQSUDA are taking up its reconstruction & redevelopment (keeping original style intact), costing Rs 36 crs; commencing in Dec 22 & will take 18 months @KTRTRS @asadowaisi.”

