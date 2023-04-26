Hyderabad: Mir Alam Tank musical fountain worth Rs 2.5 cr lies ignored

Hyderabad: Musical fountain at the Mir Alam Tank, developed at the cost of Rs 2.55 crores has nearly submerged in the stinky water while it remains completely ignored by the development authorities of the state.

The 40-metre-long and 9-metre-wide fountain structure was set up on the very facet of the Mir Alam Lake, between Tadban to Aramghar roads.

Equipped with music and multimedia effects, the fountain was launched by the Telangana municipal administration and urban development minister KT Rama Rao, in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and home minister Mahmood Ali on April 19, 2022.

Ministers @KTRTRS and @mahmoodalitrs inaugurated the Musical Fountain at Mir Alam Tank. MP @asadowaisi, MLA Moazzam Khan, MLC @SurabhiVaniDevi and others participated. pic.twitter.com/IdQqrBLamN — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) April 19, 2022

However, the fountain worked for no more than two days and had since remained nonfunctional with overgrown bushes drowning the project into a costly dismay.

Musical fountain @Mir Alam Tank Hyderabad….



Thanks to KTR sahab & GHMC HMDA pic.twitter.com/zYOI8B1ucY — Syed Muqtar Hussain (@muqtar_hussain) April 18, 2022

Developed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the fountain was inaugurated to fascinate its viewers but the set-up ended up submerged into the water, hidden by water hyacinth with only steel poles set to fence the area left behind as its remains.

Speaking to The Siasat Daily, Ramanthapur corporator Yousuf Danish points out the fact that the fountain never was lit up more than two days post-inauguration.

Pointing to the encroachments around the tank, Yousuf says that no measures have been taken by the state government to safeguard its investment.

Back then, authorities laid a separate drainage line to divert the sewerage water from the colonies of Hassannagar and surroundings into Musi. However, it seems like the pollution control measure haven’t worked out.

Though the Telangana government have taken up the task of beautification around the lake, maintenance with regular checks is essential.