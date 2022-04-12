Hyderabad: Mira Fertility center inaugurated in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: State Health Minister T Harish Rao inaugurated the second branch of Mira Fertility Center at Road no 12, Banjara Hills, on April 8.

Headed by fertility specialist and gynecologist laparoscopic surgeon Dr Sumina Reddy, the fertility center has been established with the intention of providing advanced, ethical, transparent, and affordable fertility care to society.

It has the latest equipment and offers services such as IUI, IVF, ICSI, fertility preservation (semen, egg and embryo cyro preservation), fertility preserving surgeries, laparoscopy, and hysteroscopy – all under one roof.

Speaking to reporters, Dr Sumina Reddy said, “To conceive a baby is fast becoming a problem in our society. Our way of living life, the food we eat, late marriages, wanting a baby after a certain age – these are many such problems. There is a chance when if one is unable to conceive, it is looked upon as a disease. We provide everything in this fertility so that a healthy baby is born”