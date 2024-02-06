Hyderabad: Miyapur cop suspended for misconduct towards female complainant

Recently, victim had approached the police station seeking help against her husband's abusive behaviour and encountered alleged inappropriate conduct from Inspector Prem Kumar.

Published: 6th February 2024 12:57 pm IST
Miyapur police inspector suspended for misconduct towards a female complainant
Inspector of the Miyapur Police Station M Prem Kumar

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty suspended Inspector M Prem Kumar of the Miyapur Police Station on Tuesday, February 6, for misconduct towards a female complainant.

Recently, the victim had approached the police station seeking help against her husband’s abusive behaviour and encountered alleged inappropriate conduct from Inspector Prem Kumar.

In a separate incident in December 2023, sub-inspector Girish Kumar, also from the Miyapur police station, was suspended for similar allegations of misbehaving with a woman complainant during an inquiry at her residence.

