Hyderabad: Miyapur cop suspended for misconduct towards female complainant

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty suspended Inspector M Prem Kumar of the Miyapur Police Station on Tuesday, February 6, for misconduct towards a female complainant.

Recently, the victim had approached the police station seeking help against her husband’s abusive behaviour and encountered alleged inappropriate conduct from Inspector Prem Kumar.

In a separate incident in December 2023, sub-inspector Girish Kumar, also from the Miyapur police station, was suspended for similar allegations of misbehaving with a woman complainant during an inquiry at her residence.