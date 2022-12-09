Hyderabad: MJCET to hold Lamakaan Amateur radio convention on Dec 10, 11

Hyderabad: The Muffakham Jha College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET) will hold the fifth edition of the Lamakaan Amateur radio convention commencing on Friday.

This will be a two-day long event, wherein radio operators from across India will take part. Information regarding radio techniques and wireless communication will be conducted as part of the convention. The event comprises several workshops and contests on various topics.

The topics for the workshops include the latest in ham technology – the QO-100 satellite communication which received a boost after Hyderabad-based hams designed and developed the QO-100 up-convertor. The other workshops will focus on ubitx version 6, and the launch of the ubitx version 7 and QO-100 power amplifier.

Apart from the workshops, attendees could participate in the foxhunt challenge, homebrew challenge, homebrew contest and on-air contest. Another interesting aspect of the two-day event is the flea market, where ham operators could buy anything and everything ranging from sophisticated radio sets to connectors, tools, cables and other electronic gadgets.