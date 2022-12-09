Hyderabad: Raja Singh booked over objectionable comments

Hyderabad: The Mangalhat police have booked a case against Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh for reportedly making objectionable comments on social media.

Earlier, police issued a show cause notice to Raja Singh. In the notice it was mentioned, “You have posted the photo under an objectionable caption targeting a particular community, which is a violation mentioned in the condition imposed by the High Court”.

It also mentioned another post by Singh on December 6, which was translated from Hindi, said: “Tribute to the martyrs’ Ram Kothari and Sharad Kothari, and people who sacrificed their lives in Karseva on the day of bravery! Millions of salutes to all those Karsevaks on whose foundation of sacrifice, the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya is taking shape with full grandeur”.

The police have sought Raja Singh’s reply within two days from the receipt of the notice that why action can’t be initiated against him for violating the conditions imposed by the High Court.

“Failure to comply with the terms of this notice can render you liable for taking legal action”, the notice further reads.

Raja Singh’s explanation not satisfactory

Claiming that the explanation is not satisfactory, the Mangalhat police booked a case against him.

Earlier, Raja Singh’s counsel K. Karuna Sagar claimed that the post that was shared by the MLA is not against any religion.

He further said that the MLA does not have or operate any Facebook account.