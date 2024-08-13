Hyderabad: MLA Danam Nagender booked for demolishing GHMC park wall

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police have filed a case against Danam Nagender, the Congress MLA from Khairatabad, along with his supporters, for allegedly demolishing a wall at a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) park.

This action followed a complaint from V Papaiah, the in-charge of GHMC’s Enforcement Vigilance & Disaster Management (EV&DM), who alleged that the MLA and his followers destroyed the wall of the park situated at Nandigiri Hills.

Consequently, the police registered the case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act against Nagender and others allegedly involved.