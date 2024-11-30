Hyderabad: MLC Amer Ali Khan launches S-Hub to support jobs, skill development

Hyderabad: The Siasat Daily launched its new initiative, Siasat Hub or ‘S-Hub’, on Friday, November 29, at its auditorium. The program was inaugurated by Amer Ali Khan, MLC and News Editor of The Siasat Daily, in the presence of media representatives and staff.

S-Hub is a platform designed to help people find jobs, grow businesses, start new ventures, and develop essential skills. It will also focus on empowering women and supporting talented individuals by offering opportunities to showcase their abilities.

Speaking at the event, Amer Ali Khan said, “S-Hub is here to provide guidance for talented youth and support for those seeking employment, planning a start-up, or wanting to improve their skills. It’s a platform to help people succeed.”

From 2 December 2024, S-Hub will be open Monday to Thursday from 12 PM to 4 PM at the Siasat office. Visitors can get help with:

• Finding jobs

• Developing start-up ideas

• Growing businesses

• Improving English and communication skills

• Showcasing talents

The launch event included a brief overview of the initiative and its goals. Attendees praised the effort, calling it a valuable step for community development.