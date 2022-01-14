Hyderabad: MMTS trains cancelled for these dates

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has enforced a traffic blockage at Falaknuma station to permit track restoration work.

The Hyderabad multi-modal transport system (MMTS) train number 47157 (from Falaknuma to Lingampally), 47176 (from Lingampalli to Falaknuma), and 47165 (from Falaknuma to Lingampally) have been cancelled on January 15, 16, 22, and 23.

Trains 47212 (from Lingampalli to Falaknuma) and 47214 (from Falaknuma to Lingampalli) have been partially cancelled between Kacheguda and Falaknuma on January 15, 16, 22, and 23. Trains 07055 (from Secunderabad to Umdanagar) and 07075 (from Medchal to Umdanagar) have been partially cancelled between Kacheguda and Umdanagar on January 16 and 23.