Hyderabad: Mob attacks school against PET teacher’s misbehaviour

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at a school in Rajendranagar after a mob damaged furniture in protest against the misbehavior of a school PET instructor towards a girl student.

The incident happened at S R Digi School located at Attapur in Rajendranagar.

The parents complained that the PET teacher regularly misbehaved with the student. After the girl informed their parents about it the relatives came to the school. The PET instructor escaped from the spot. The mob damaged the school furniture and allegedly attacked the staff.

The Attapur police reached the spot and dispersed the gathering.

The police booked a case against the PET instructor and are making efforts to nab him.

