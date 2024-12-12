Hyderabad: Modern agri market to be setup in Narsingi, says Ponnam

Hyderabad: Minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced plans to construct a modern agricultural market in Narsingi, equipped with all necessary facilities.

This statement was made during the oath-taking ceremony of the Narsingi Agricultural Market Committee held on Wednesday, December 11, where he was the chief guest alongside chairman Kota Venu Goud and 12 committee members.

During the event, the minister highlighted that the Narsingi area has seen significant development, particularly with the integration of IT, which has contributed to the expansion of the city.

He mentioned that in conjunction with the existing livestock market, a vegetable market, non-vegetarian market, and flower market will be established.

Additionally, a government nursery will be set up to encourage children to grow plants, engage in roof gardening, and cultivate vegetables.

The minister assured that residents would witness a modern market within two years and noted that local MLA Prakash Goud is very enthusiastic about this initiative.

MLA Prakash Goud emphasized that transparency would be maintained in the allocation of tasks for the Narsingi Agricultural Market Committee and promised justice for all groups involved.

The event also saw participation from various dignitaries including Ramagundam MLA Raj Thakur, State Mudiraj Corporation chairman Borra Jnaneshwar Mudiraj, PCC official representative Mungi Jaipal Reddy, Library Institutions Chairman Madhusudhan Reddy, Narsing Municipal Chairman Nagapurna, and several councillors and officials.