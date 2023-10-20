Hyderabad: Mohammed Azharuddin responds after FIR filed against him

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricket team captain and ex-president of the Hyderabad Cricket Academy (HCA), Mohammed Azharuddin, responded on Thursday to allegations of the misappropriation of HCA funds after an FIR was lodged against him.

He termed the allegations as ‘false and motivated’.

Allegations against Mohammed Azharuddin

According to the allegations, Azharuddin, who was recently disqualified from contesting the HCA elections on the grounds of violating terms, has diverted the funds to private agencies under the pretext of supplying materials to HCA.

It is alleged that the misappropriation of HCA funds, which reportedly took place between March 2020 and February 2023, came to light during a forensic audit by a private firm. The audit claimed that the misappropriation of funds took place during the procurement of gym equipment, cricket balls, fire extinguishers, and bucket seats.

Following the revelation of alleged financial loss, HCA CEO Suneel Kante Bose lodged a complaint against Mohammed Azharuddin and other former office bearers of HCA.

Former HCA president’s response

Upon learning about the allegations, Mohammed Azharuddin took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote that he would reply to the ‘motivated’ allegations against him at an appropriate time. He further added, “This is just a stunt pulled by my rivals to ruin my reputation.”

I have seen news reports that have reported that FIR's have been registered against me on complaints by CEO, HCA.

I want to state that these are all false & motivated allegations & I am in no way connected with the allegations.

I will reply to the motivated allegations against… — Dr. (Hon) Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) October 19, 2023

Meanwhile, there are reports that the Congress might field P Vishnuvardhan Reddy, son of former Congress leader P Janardhan Reddy, as its official candidate for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency instead of Azharuddin.

Congress is reportedly not considering the former Indian cricket team captain after the registration of criminal cases against him following the HCA controversy.

Mohammed Azharuddin had recently expressed his desire to contest the forthcoming Telangana Assembly elections for the Congress from the Jubilee Hills constituency.