Hyderabad gears up for Formula E race again

Hyderabad: Hyderabad gears up to host the Formula E race again. It is scheduled to take place on a track around Hussainsagar on February 10 after the ‘Season 10’ kick-off on January 13 in Mexico.

Announcing the race, Arvind Kumar, the Special Chief Secretary to the government, wrote, “Get ready for an enhanced and improved version of the sports extravaganza this season.”

Formula E comes to #Hyderabad yet again – Feb 10, 2024

The racing track remains the same as last year – adjacent to Hussain Saagar

— Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) October 20, 2023

Hyderabad hosted first-ever Formula E race in India

Hyderabad hosted the first-ever Formula E race in India this year. The 2023 Hyderabad E-Prix was held at the picturesque Hussain Sagar Lake in the city.

The 2.8-km track, featuring a total of 18 turns, was laid alongside Hussain Sagar Lake, using the existing roads for vehicular traffic.

A total of 11 teams and 22 drivers participated in the race. All cars were electric and powered by a 250kW battery. It was the first FIA World Championship event held in India after the last Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in 2013.

Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad

Due to the Formula E race in Hyderabad, traffic restrictions will be imposed days before the event, which may result in traffic jams at various places in the city.

This year’s Formula E race has resulted in slow traffic movement from Erramanzil, KCP, RTA Office, VV Statue, Shadan College, Hampshire, towards Lakdikapool Metro Station. Telangana NSUI has also protested against the manner in which the state government has organized the Formula E races in the middle of the city.

In view of the Formula E race, traffic restrictions will be imposed around Hussain Sagar in the heart of the city.

It remains to be seen how the government makes arrangements for the Formula E race in Hyderabad without causing inconvenience to the general public.