Is Hyderabad’s population aging? Here’s what UNFPA report says

The population of various Telangana districts, including Hyderabad, is likely to be aging slowly, as highlighted by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) report.

By 2036, the rise in the elderly population in the state is expected to be over 55 percent.

Hyderabad, other districts see increase in elderly population

According to the UNFPA report, the elderly population of Hyderabad and other districts in Telangana will increase from 11 percent in 2021 to 17.1 percent in 2036.

Throughout India, the percentage of the elderly has been increasing rapidly in recent years. As this trend is expected to continue, the share of the population over the age of 60 years is projected to increase from 10.1 percent in 2021 to 15 percent in 2036.

Most of the southern states have reported a higher share of the elderly population than the national average in 2021. It is projected that this gap is expected to widen further by 2036.

What is population aging?

Population aging is an increase in the median age of a population, and most countries are experiencing it due to rising life expectancy.

The trends of population aging initially emerged in developed countries, but they are now observed in all developing countries as well.

The recent UNFPA report also revealed that Telangana districts, including Hyderabad, are experiencing population aging.