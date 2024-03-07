Hyderabad: Mohd Obaidullah Kotwal becomes chairman of TSMFC

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th March 2024 7:57 pm IST
Hyderabad: Cong leader Obaidullah Kotwal becomes chairman of TSMFC
Hyderabad: Days after senior Congress leader Mohd Obaidullah Kotwal was appointed as Telangana State Minority Finance Corporation (TSMFC) Chairman, the leader finally assumed the charge of the position on Thursday, March 7.

He took the charge in the Chairman Chambers at TSMFC Head Office, 5th Floor, Haj House, Nampally, Hyderabad.

Many notable personalities, including ministers, MLAs, and other public representatives, as well as TSMFC officers and staff, were present on the occasion.

Kotwal expressed his sincere gratitude to the Congress leaders, who were present on the occasion, for providing him with the opportunity to work towards the upliftment of minority communities in Telangana, a press release said.

