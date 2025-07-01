Hyderabad monsoon response begins as HYDRAA deploys 4100 personnel

Hyderabad: In an attempt to address monsoon-related problems and secure the safety of Hyderabad citizens, the Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) fully mobilised its Monsoon Emergency Teams (METs), sending a total of 4,100 staff to the city.

A total of 150 METs have been put into operation, each unit having three shifts with four persons per shift, totalling 1,800 workers. Another 368 static teams have been deployed at waterlogging points of concentration, operating two shifts with 734 personnel.

To supplement the efforts, HYDRAA’s Disaster Response Force (DRF) has deployed 51 teams of 18 personnel each. The 918 DRF members will help clear waterlogged streets, fallen trees and other exigencies. Each team works in six-member shifts.

Hyderabad activates bike squads, marshals for rain response

To enable rapid response in crowded places, 21 emergency bike units with two staff members each (42 members total) have been deployed in important areas. Additionally, 30 HYDRAA marshals have been deployed to oversee operations in all 30 city circles.

In tandem with the city traffic police, 20 special task forces with 200 personnel will be engaged to facilitate the free flow of vehicles during heavy rain. Also, 240 sanitation workers have been deployed in shifts to clean up fallen branches and clear obstructions that could clog stormwater drains.

HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath asked all the teams to be vigilant 24×7 and stressed that problems must be tackled quickly before they create public inconvenience. He also ordered that nalas, culverts and roads be checked beforehand to avoid any hindrance in water flow.

All teams with machines trained for emergency jobs

In order to facilitate an effective response, water pumps, felling machines, and waste clearing machines have been provided to the 150 static teams and 51 DRF teams. HYDRAA also organised a one-day training programme to acquaint all the monsoon teams with the duties and standard operating procedures.

Every team has been allocated to its own division and will be made responsible for looking after any issue in its zone. They will be working hand-in-hand with the traffic police and other sections to ensure hassle-free civic operations throughout the monsoon.

HYDRAA has also made the required vehicles and equipment needed for efficient garbage lifting. 242 staff have been made responsible for this job.

With uncertain rainfall patterns and the threat of flash floods or clogging, the civic body’s large-scale deployment is meant to make Hyderabad’s residents lose minimal time this monsoon season.