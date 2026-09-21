Hyderabad: Mosques located along the Ganesh procession routes in Hyderabad have been covered with large cloth sheets ahead of the Ganesh procession 2026.

The measure has been taken by law enforcement authorities as part of efforts to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain peace during the procession.

Mosques in Afzal Gunj, Charminar and other parts of Hyderabad along the procession routes have been covered with cloth.

Hyderabad mosques covered ahead of Ganesh procession 2026

Mosque covered with white cloths in Hyderabad ahead of Ganesh procession 2026.

Security arrangements for Ganesh procession 2026 in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad police has made extensive security arrangements ahead of Ganesh Visarjan to ensure a peaceful atmosphere across the city.

Around 20,000 police personnel will be deployed at various locations in Hyderabad during the procession.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, along with senior officials from the police and other departments, recently inspected the procession route.

Officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), Roads and Buildings Department and other line departments were also part of the inspection.

Procession route to be monitored

The entire procession route will be monitored through CCTV cameras from the Telangana Integrated Command Control Centre.

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Police will also deploy Quick Response Teams, dog squads, anti-chain-snatching teams and SHE Teams at strategic locations.

The security measures are aimed at preventing untoward incidents and ensuring the safety of devotees and the general public during the Ganesh procession.