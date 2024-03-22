Hyderabad: Mother-daughter duo foils armed robbery bid, felicitated

Hyderabad: Two persons were arrested by the officials for attempted armed robbery at a house in Begumpet on Thursday, March 22. The officials seized two knives, one country-made pistol, ropes, etc. from the accused.

The accused, Sushil and Premchandra, had meticulously planned to rob a house while pretending to be courier delivery agents. As the house help went to collect the supposed delivery, the accused, concealing their faces with mask and helmet entered the house forcefully.

Later, the accused directly went into the kitchen and threatened the house help with a knife. There was a brawl between the inmates and the robbers who threatened them with a country-made pistol.

Amita, skilled in martial arts, disarmed Sushil of his weapons during the altercation and drove the assailants away. The commotion in the house caught neighbour’s attention, who then rushed to nab the accused.

Authorities praised Amita and her daughter’s remarkable bravery, admitting that their courage and confidence helped prevent the crime.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act against he accused, with Detective Inspector M Mallesham leading the investigation under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police P Gopal Krishna Murthy and other officials.