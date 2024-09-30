Hyderabad: Woman, daughter jump to death from apartment in Narsingi

Hyderabad: A woman and her daughter died by suicide after falling from their apartment in Narsingi on Sunday, September 29.

The deceased were identified as Manasa and Krisha, who stayed at the 18th floor of an apartment building. The security personnel and residents of the apartment heard a loud thud following which the mother daughter duo were found lying in a pool of blood.

After being alerted, the Narsingi police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Osmania General Hospital mortuary, after examination.

Also Read Hyderabad: Lives change overnight for Musi evictees after relocation to 2bhk houses

The police suspect the two women had jumped from the building and ended their lives. Narsingi police inspector G Hari Krishna Reddy said, “These are suicidal deaths and a case has been registered under section 80 of the BNS,” for death over dowry.

Section 80 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita says, “This section defines dowry death as a situation where a woman’s death is caused by burns or bodily injury, or occurs under abnormal circumstances within seven years of marriage, and it is proven that she was subjected to cruelty or harassment related to dowry demands before her death.”