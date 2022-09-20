Hyderabad: Mother of TRS aide alleges false case against son in sexual harassment case

Hyderabad: The mother of Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader Vijay Simha, Borabanda coordinator of the TRS party alleged that her son was falsely implicated in the case by Nisha, Suraj Kumar and former Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin. The three persons also conspired to kill him.

In her complaint, A Saradha, alleged that on 19 September 2022 at about 1.00 a.m. Nisha of Begumpet and Suraj Kumar Goyal falsely accused my son of a conspiracy.

“Nisha insisted my son talk to her and made frequent phone calls and video calls to trap my son which my son rejected. At one point of time when he asked her why she is doing all this, she said that she made a deal with the former GHMC Deputy Mayor and present Corporator, Borabanda Division, Md. Baba Fasiuddin for a sum of Rs. 3 lakh which was mediated by Present Corporator PA Nanda Goud, resident of Sanathnagar and Abbu (Chor Abbu) resident of Krishna Nagar.”

She further alleged all of them planned to take my son to Moinabad Farm House and kill him but he didn’t go which saved my son’s life and the said matter was told by Nisha to Vijay Simha. “My son and my family have life threat Baba Fasiuddin and two others and they can kill my family at any point of time and if any untoward incident occurs to us in future, the above said persons will be solely responsible,” she added.

On Monday, the Punjagutta police booked a case against him for allegedly attacking a woman and trying to slit her throat.

The alleged incident took place in the Panjagutta area of Hyderabad. The woman, identified as Nisha (35) is undergoing treatment at a private hospital and is in critical condition.

Panjagutta Police registered an FIR and a case has been registered against 448, 324, 354(a) 506 sections of the IPC.”

The woman’s husband claimed that Vijay Sinha tried to cut the throat of his wife in the early hours of Monday.