Hyderabad: Motorcycle thief arrested; 10 vehicles recovered

Hyderabad: A bike thief who had stolen 10 motorcycles in the city was arrested by the Tukaramgate police on Monday. The police recovered 10 motorcycles stolen from public parking places in the city from the accused.

According to the police, the arrested person Shaik Riyazuddin, 40, who had returned to India from the Gulf, and is a native of Kamareddy district of Telangana, on 10 November had allegedly stolen a bike kept at a parking lot at Rail Nilayam.

“On credible information during the course of the investigation, the accused person was apprehended while he was moving in suspicious circumstances on the stolen bike. After proper interrogation, the accused confessed to the offence and involvement in nine other cases. Ten bikes are recovered from him,” said DCP North zone Hyderabad, Chandana Deepthi.

The bikes recovered were stolen from Marredpally, Tukaramgate, Nampally, Malakpet, Sultan Bazaar and S. R Nagar police station limits.

The police arrested Shenkiri Srinivas Goud, a resident of Kammareddy who was purchasing the stolen vehicles from Riyazuddin and re-selling them without documents to needy persons.