Telangana: AP farmer detained for obscene posts of actresses

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old Andhra Pradesh coconut farmer was detained by Cyberabad’s cybercrime police for posting derogatory modified images of Tollywood actresses on social media.

According to cybercrime inspector P Naresh, downloaded actress movies and pictures from the internet. “He used to manipulate the photographs and post them on social media with offensive comments.”

The police opened an investigation after the anchor-turned-actress complained, and filed a case against Veeraraju. On social media, the accused uploaded offensive material against the complainant. When the accused was apprehended by authorities, they discovered that he had been posting obscene material to his Twitter account.