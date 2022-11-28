Hyderabad: Man collapses to death after playing cricket

The incident occurred at 4 pm on November 26, when a 31-year-old software engineer was returning home from parade grounds following a day of sports.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 28th November 2022 3:35 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: In an incident reported from Parade grounds on Sunday a man died after collapsing due to chest pain after playing cricket.

The incident occurred at 4 pm on November 26, when a 31-year-old software engineer was returning home from Parade Grounds. The deceased identified as Sanjeev Reddy was shifted to the KIMS hospital in Begumpet. Reddy’s friends tried to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the way to the hospital.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Minimum temperatures to drop below 15 degrees

Upon reaching the hospital, doctors declared Reddy brought dead. “Sanjeev Reddy has hypertension. Though he was feeling unwell, he still came to the ground to join his friends to play Cricket, since it was a holiday for him on Saturday,” Begumpet inspector P Srinivas Rao was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button