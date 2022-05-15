Hyderabad: Motorists to now get challan info via Whatsapp

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police will now use WhatsApp to deliver messages to motorists informing them of the traffic laws they violated while driving and the penalties they face.

The Police have launched a new campaign in response to the public’s widespread use of WhatsApp for communication. So far, the Traffic Police have sent these warnings to the car owner’s cell phone by SMS. Now that the police have the phone numbers and addresses after receiving them from the Transportation Department, the decision has been made to take advantage of WhatsApp’s popularity.

All postal challans and messages are usually sent from the Traffic Police’s control room. The e-challan branch of the Hyderabad Traffic Police updates the traffic penalties against each vehicle’s registration number on the traffic police e-challan webpage. It is then followed by sending a message to the vehicle owner’s mobile phone, and then a postal challan.

WhatsApp has now been added to the list, with the violator being asked to pay the challan online or at Meeseva at the traffic compounding station.