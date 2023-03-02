Hyderabad: Moving truck catches fire in Uppal; narrow escape for passengers

Hyderabad: A moving truck carrying waste paper load caught fire at Uppal Junction on Wednesday. However, no casualties were reported.

The truck which caught fire was reportedly coming from Ghatkesar town towards Uppal cross-road and suddenly caught fire nearing metro pillar no. 891.

According to the police, the alert driver and cleaner who noticed the fire immediately halted the moving truck and got down to save themselves. A short circuit in the driver’s cabin is suspected to have led to the fire.

The fire was dosed within an hour after the police and the fire department officials rushed to the spot on receiving information.

Meanwhile, massive traffic congestion was witnessed on the busy route, which was soon after cleared by the traffic police.