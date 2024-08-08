Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi urges Bangladesh to protect minorities

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday, August 8 urged the Bangladesh authorities to protect the minorities amid unrest.

In a recent X post, Owaisi stressed it was the responsibility of the government to protect its minorities as per international laws.

“The reports of minorities being attacked in Bangladesh are concerning. The government and authorities of Bangladesh have a duty under international law to protect the life limb and property of minorities. There are also reports that many from the country’s majority community are protecting the homes & places of worship of minority communities. This should be the norm,” read his X post.

Owaisi’s post comes after reports surfaced over several influential right-wing accounts and news channels claiming attacks on Hindus, who are minorities in Bangladesh. It should be noted that none of these reports have been verified so far.

Further, Alt News co-founder and editor Mohammed Zubair posted a video on X where young Muslims are calling for communal harmony. He also shared images of young Muslims keeping guard in front of religious structures in Bangladesh.

Hyderabad police on high alert

The Hyderabad police are on high alert to check possible arrival of Bangladeshi illegal immigrants following political unrest in the neighbouring country.

Police personnel were thoroughly checking trains arriving from Kolkata to thwart any attempt by Bangladeshis to enter the city.

Following an alert sounded by the intelligence agencies, police were checking trains reaching Secunderabad and Nampally railway stations. Police teams were also conducting checks in parts of the city where illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were arrested earlier.

Bangladesh crisis

For the last few weeks, Bangladesh has witnessed an unprecedented crisis where thousands of protested against the government’s controversial quota system. During the course of the protest, over 300 young lives were lost and scores injured.

On August 5, the country descended into chaos after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina surreptitiously resigned and fled the country in a military aircraft while the Army stepped in to fill the power vacuum. Hasina is currently in India.