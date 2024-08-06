Amidst volatile turmoil, Bangladesh citizens call for communal harmony

Following the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government, Bangladesh has plunged into a volatile state, Muslims in the Bangla-speaking country have called for communal harmony and protection of all religious structures.

In a special announcement on a loudspeaker from inside the mosque, Muslims called to protect the rights of Hindus, who are minorities in Bangladesh, and ensure communal unity.

“Dear Citizens, We students against discrimination request that you maintain communal harmony during this period of unrest in the country. We should protect Hindu minorities. Protect their lives and their wealth from miscreants and evil forces. It is your responsibility, our responsibility, and everyone’s responsibility. Let’s all be vigilant.”

A Special Announcement on a loudspeaker from inside the Mosque in Bangladesh.



The video was shared by Alt News co-founder and editor Mohammed Zubair who also shared other images of young Muslims keeping guard in front of religious structures in Bangladesh.

Indian right-wings spread fake news

This comes after several right-wing X accounts in India claimed that the majority Muslim population is torturing Bangladeshi Hindus. Several influential right-wing accounts and news channels have reported attacks on Hindus. However, no claim has been substantial. Moreover, the hashtag #AllEyesOnBangladeshiHindus has been trending on social media.

Beware of the Fake News factor run by Right Wing accounts in India. An Old video of sexual assault case in Bengaluru, India involving Bangladeshis is now shared with a communal claim that Hindu girls are being raped in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh descended into chaos on August 5, as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina surreptitiously resigned and fled the country in a military aircraft while the Army stepped in to fill the power vacuum.

As the news of Hasina’s departure spread, hundreds of people broke into her residence, vandalising and looting the interiors, providing dramatic expression to the anti-government protests that have killed more than 300 people in a fortnight.

Interim govt in Bangladesh

As Bangladesh continues to experience turmoil, the country’s President Mohammed Shahabuddin announced that an interim government would be formed as soon as possible after dissolving the Parliament as he ordered the release of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, who is under house arrest after being convicted in several cases.

India to help Sheikh Hasina

Meanwhile, the external affairs minister S Jaishankar told an all-party meeting that India had assured help to former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who arrived here on Monday evening, August 5, and given her time to decide the future course of action, sources said.

Briefing political party leaders in Parliament House, Jaishankar said India was in touch with the Bangladesh Army to ensure the safety of over 10,000 Indian students in that country.