Hyderabad: MP police attempts to question social worker Imran in Pragya Thakur case

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed in Kalapathar area of old city after a team of Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) police came to question social worker Mohammed Imran aka caller Imran, in connection with the alleged threatening calls to Bhopal BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur.

According to sources, Mohammed Imran allegedly made several calls to BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur in February questioning her over the statement made on Hijab issue.

A team of @BhopalPolice attempts to question social worker #Mohammedimran of Hyderabad in connection threatening calls to @SadhviPragya_MP pic.twitter.com/zOhEGoEDCC — S.M. Bilal (@Bilaljourno) February 25, 2022

Pragya Singh Thakur had filed a complaint with the Bhopal crime branch upon which a threatening case was registered against him with Bhopal Crime branch.

On Friday evening a team of crime branch along with the Kalapather police reached Imran’s residence to question him in connection with the case, but Imran had refused to speak with the police. Many local public reportedly gathered at Imran’s residence.

“Madhya pradesh police will implicate me in false cases. She is facing trial in Malegaon bomb blast case. I have every right to question her over the stand on Hijab,” said Mohammed Imran.

“The Bhopal crime police wants to serve a notice under CRPC section 41 (A) and question in the case pertaining to the alleged threatening calls to Bhopal BJP MP,” said S Sudarshan SHO Kalapathar.