Hyderabad: Mr Telangana Mohd Sohail dies in bike accident

Hyderabad: Mr Telangana, model and bodybuilding champion Mohammed Sohail, 23, died in a road accident while travelling from Siddipet to Mirudodi.

Mohammed Sohail and his friend Mohammed Khadir were travelling on a two-wheeler when Sohail lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a scrap autorickshaw.

The duo was rushed to a hospital where they were undergoing treatment. However, Sohail succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday, July 10.

His friend Afridi expressed grief over the loss of a dear friend with a promising future in bodybuilding. The Mirudoddi police, who have registered a case, have attributed the accident to over-speeding.