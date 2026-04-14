Hyderabad: MRPS chief questions denial of SC status to Dalit Christians

Hyderabad: The founder-president of the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS), Manda Krishna Madiga, has strongly questioned why restrictions on reservation benefits apply only to Dalits who convert to Christianity, while other communities do not face similar limitations.

Speaking at a meeting by MRPS on Monday, April 13, at the Somajiguda Press Club, Madiga raised concerns over what he termed as continued discrimination against Dalits.

He said that historically, Dalits were denied entry into temples, and now they are being discouraged from adopting another religion, asking how long such discrimination would persist.

Madiga questioned whether Dalits have the same freedom as other communities to choose a religion of their own choice. Citing Articles 14, 15, and 25 of the Indian Constitution, he emphasised that freedom of religion is a fundamental right.

He criticised the 1950 Presidential Order that denies Scheduled Caste (SC) status to Dalits who convert to Christianity, and urged the President to revoke it. He also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the initiative on the issue.

Disappointed with SC decision: MRPS chief

The MRPS leader expressed disappointment over the recent decision of the Supreme Court of India, which upheld the denial of SC status to Dalit Christians.

He opined that key historical figures, including former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and former President Rajendra Prasad, played a role in shaping policies that disadvantaged Dalits.

Madiga stated that Dalits turned to Christianity because they were historically excluded from Hindu temples, and missionaries provided them access to education and healthcare. He termed any attempt to restrict their religious choice as a grave injustice.

He further demanded that Dalit Christians be granted SC status on par with Dalits who converted to Sikhism or Buddhism, and vowed to continue the movement until equality is achieved.

Madiga also called for reforms within Hindu religious institutions, suggesting that non-Brahmins should be appointed as chief priests in temples across the country, inspired by social reformer Ramanujacharya.