Hyderabad: MS Creative School SSC toppers get Rs 25000 scholarship

Hyderabad: MS Education Academy organized a grand function to felicitate students of MS Creative School who excelled in their SSC Board Exam 2023.

The students who achieved a perfect 10/10 cGPA were felicitated and honoured with GRK Scholarship Award at the ceremony.

The GRK Scholarship Award consists of a Rs 25000 cash award and a certificate of appreciation. For the last 23 years, the GRK Scholarship Award has been given to the toppers who passed the examination with merit.

The students who were felicitated at this event are, Ayesha Siddiq, Dania Jabee, Aribah Ikram, Shifa Fatima, Mohammed Abdul Muheeth Simal, Mohammed Abdul Muqeet, Seema Fatima Syeda, Ruhma Begum, Khadijah Abdullah, Ayesha Moin Shaik, Syeda Zoha Mujahid and Salwa Fatima.

Apart from 202 toppers, their parents were also invited on this occasion.

This year at MS Creative School 12 students scored a perfect 10/10 cGPA, 31 students scored 9.8, 66 students scored 9.7, 67 students scored 9.6, 83 students scored 9.5, 85 students scored 9.4, 120 students scored 9.3, and 161 students scored 9.2 cGPA.

Consequently, a total of 202 students succeeded in obtaining a cGPA score of 9.0 or above.

MS Education Academy Chairman, Mohammed Lateef Khan and Vice-Chairperson Nuzhat Sofi Khan and Managing Director Anwar Ahmed presented these awards to students.

On this occasion, Lateef Khan appreciated and congratulated the students, their parents and teachers on the excellent success of the MS students in the SSC Board Exam.

Chairman Lateef Khan also announced a discount on admission fees for Intermediate in MS Junior Colleges to the students who secured cGPA score of 9 and above.

A 75 percent fee discount has been offered to students who secure 10/10 cGPA, 70 percent to those with to 9.8 cGPA, 50 percent for students with cGPA between 9.7 to 9.5 and 40 percent for those who secured 9.4 to 9.0 cGPA.