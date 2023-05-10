MS Junior College students shine in Inter exam, toppers to receive Rs 1 lakh each

Hyderabad: MS Junior College in Hyderabad has once again proven its excellence in academic performance as several students have scored remarkable results in the inter second year exams and emerged as toppers.

In the BiPC category of the inter year 2nd, five students, namely Maimona Mehwish, Manara Naeem, Sumaira Fatma, Sheema Nausheen, and Madiha, scored 991 marks, while three other students, Tabassum Bano, Syeda Zainab Unissa Begum, and Nasaiba, scored 990 marks.

In the same category, 16 students scored 980 or more marks, including Ayesha Fatima, who scored 991 marks. In the inter year 2nd MPC category, Samina Sultana scored 987 marks, while Syeda Faiqa Nabil and Rahimuddin Masood scored 986 marks. Azmina Tahniyat Khan and Sheikh Akbar scored 985 marks, while Mehreen Begum, Habiba Khatun, and Farya Azeem scored 984 marks. In total, 44 students can be included in the toppers’ list as they scored 980 or more marks in inter exams.

In the inter year 2nd MEC category, Sameera Tazeen scored 984 marks, and Maha Mughni scored 980 marks. In total, four students secured 970 or more marks in MEC, and nine students scored more than 960 marks.

In the inter CEC 2nd year category, Shirin Begum scored 979 marks, and Dua Sharif, Yasmin Sultana, Zainab Rafath, and Adiba Jabeen scored 973 marks. In total, 11 students emerged as toppers by scoring 970 or more marks in CEC in inter exams.

Chairman of MS Education Academy, Muhammad Latif Khan, expressed his happiness and gratitude to Allah Almighty for the excellent performance of the students of junior college. He congratulated the students, their parents, and teachers for their outstanding results and wished them good luck for their future higher education.

As a reward for their exceptional performance, Khan announced a prize of Rs. 1 lakh for MS toppers who score 990 or more marks in the inter year II exams, as he does every year. The outstanding academic performance of the students of MS Junior College reflects their dedication and hard work, as well as the commitment of the college to providing quality education to its students.