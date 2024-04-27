Hyderabad: 'Muh kholunga na...' Asaduddin Owaisi hits out at Anurag Thakur

Hyderabad: All India Majlis e Ittehad Ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi at a public speech during his election campaign in Hyderabad hit back at Union minister Anurag Thakur over his remarks during his visit to the city, stating that the former was related to Aurangzeb.

“That person, who had called for the shooting down of the country’s traitor, referring to his “desh ke gaddaron ko…” hate slogan targeting Muslims in Delhi, called me Aurangzeb. What is my connection to Aurangzeb and Babar? What is my connection to these emperors of the past? Are you not from the Aryan race? Agar muh kholunga naa toh chatta batta dheela kar dunga (If I open my mouth, I will leave you dumbfounded),” said Asaduddin Owaisi.

Further, he stated that if the country belongs to someone, it belongs to those who came first to the country, the Adivasis and Dravidians. “These upper caste people are all Aryans from Iran and Russia. Asking me where I came from, calling me ‘Babar ki Aulaad’ (child of Babar), and relating me to Aurangzeb and Babar is the arrogance of the upper class,” added Asaduddin Owaisi.

He further reiterated that Muslims had a significant role to play in the freedom of the country from British Rule. “Iss mulk ko azaad RSS ki chaddi pehene waloun ne nahi kiya. (The country was not freed by those donning RSS knickers.) The first one to be sentenced to Kala Paani was Maulvi Ismail, the Imam of the Makkah Masjid in Hyderabad. He led the Muslim post a sermon on the last Friday of Ramzan to the British Residency to revolt against colonial rule. Where were your RSS men then,” questioned Owaisi.

Further Owaisi also accused the Union minister of disrespecting the people of Hyderabad.

He then questioned the crowd over whether they wanted five years of unemployment, Hindutva rule, cow vigilantism, abuses of ‘hijab, halal, azaan’ jihad and cruelty under Modi, to which the crowd responded with “nakko”.